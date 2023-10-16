Taylor Swift Takes Over The Domestic Box Office

Taylor Swift isn’t just dominating the headlines due to her new romance with Travis Kelce—the “Bad Blood” singer is dominating the box office as well. Swifties went to the theaters in droves over the weekend, as the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert movie debuted in the top spot with a whopping $95-97 million. Exorcist: The Believer landed in second with $11 million, while Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie took third with $7 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (October 13th) through Sunday (October 15th):

1. Taylor Swift: Eras Tour, $95-97 million

2. Exorcist: The Believer, $11 million

3. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, $7 million

4. Saw X, $5.7 million

5. The Creator, $4.3 million

6. A Haunting in Venice, $2.05 million

7. The Blind, $2 million

8. The Nun II, $1.61 million

9. Equalizer 3, $960,000

10. Dumb Money, $920,000