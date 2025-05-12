Taylor Swift Subpoenaed In Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively Lawsuit

Taylor Swift has been subpoenaed in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over their film It Ends with Us. Baldoni’s defamation suit against Lively claims that Swift, referred to as a “megacelebrity,” was involved in creative decisions during a meeting at Lively’s penthouse. Lively allegedly described Swift and her husband Ryan Reynolds as her “dragons,” praising their writing skills. However, Swift’s team denies she had any involvement at all beyond licensing her song for the film, claiming the “subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.” (COS)