Taylor Swift No Longer Subpoenaed By Justin Baldoni In Surprise Reversal

Justin Baldoni has withdrawn his subpoena of Taylor Swift in his legal dispute with Blake Lively. Sources suggest Swift voluntarily handed over the requested documents, negating the need for a subpoena. Lively’s spokesperson expressed relief, commending Baldoni for retracting the subpoenas and affirming her team’s stance against unwarranted harassment. The legal issue arose from a $400 million lawsuit by Baldoni, accusing Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their team of defamation and extortion over their involvement in his film It Ends with Us. Swift’s rep clarified her minimal role in the project, describing the subpoenas as a sensational ploy diverting from the case’s substance. (Variety)