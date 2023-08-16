Taryn Manning Apologizes For Posting Video About Affair With A Married Man

Orange is the New Black star Taryn Manning shared a bizarre video to Instagram recently in which she ranted about having an affair with a married man and mentioned “licking his butthole” multiple times. On Monday (August 14th), she apologized for sharing the since-deleted post.

“Over the past few days, I’ve had some time to reflect on the situation I’ve been dealing with. I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should’ve dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family,” the Sons of Anarchy actress wrote in a black text box with white font.

The video in question showed Manning in her car after she pulled over to detail an affair she was having with a married man—whom she said she was “so in love” with that she drove “all the way to Newport Beach” to “buy him a boat.”

The 8 Mile actress was angry because his wife allegedly called her a “lunatic,” and threatened to get a restraining order against her. “Anyway, so I’ve been licking your man’s butthole for weeks on end because he likes it a lot and I do it to him and he comes to me and it happens,” she said in the video. She also threatened to send his wife to “jail.”