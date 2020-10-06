Taraji P. Henson To Host New Mental Health Talk Show

Taraji P. Henson is working on a new project focused on mental health. The 50-year-old Empire star is hosting a new Facebook Watch talk show, titled Peace of Mind With Taraji. Production will begin later this year.

She will co-host with her longtime best friend, Tracie Jade Jenkins. The show will “shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly of those in the Black community,” according to the press release.

The show is part of Facebook’s push to support World Mental Health Day, which is Saturday, Oct. 10 this year.

In 2018, Henson founded The Boris Lawrence Foundation in honor of her father, who struggled with issues following his time serving in the Vietnam War.

“I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” Henson said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”