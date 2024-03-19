Tallulah Willis Reveals That She Was Diagnosed With Autism

Tallulah Willis, daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, revealed that she has been diagnosed with autism. The 30-year-old shared a throwback video and captioned it with a playful reference to her diagnosis. In the comments, she confirmed that this was the first time she publicly shared her diagnosis, which she received during the summer and has since changed her life.

Autism Speaks defines autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as a range of conditions characterized by challenges in social skills, repetitive behaviors, and communication. While signs of autism typically present around ages 2-3, the nature of the spectrum can sometimes lead to delayed diagnoses as doctors may want to allow time for development.

Tallulah has been open about her health struggles on social media, previously discussing her recovery from an eating disorder.