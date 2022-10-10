T.J. Miller Says He Won’t Work With Ryan Reynolds Again

On a recent episode of The Adam Corolla Show podcast, T.J. Miller said he won’t work with Ryan Reynolds again because he had “really weird” interaction with him while filming Deadpool 2.

Miller called Reynolds “kind of an insecure dude” and said, “it’s weird that he hates me.” The She’s Out of My League actor, who played Deadpool’s friend Weasel, detailed an interaction that they had on set.

“We had a really weird moment on ‘Deadpool’ where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And then, as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel. So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie,'” Miller said.

The Silicon Valley star added, “I would not have done ‘Deadpool 3′ if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do ‘Deadpool 3,’ and we’re going to pay you twice as much.'”