T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Are On Hiatus Following News Of Their Secret Romance

After their secret relationship was revealed last week, GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been temporarily taken off the air.

A source told People that the scandal was driving a lot of “unwanted attention.” The source said, “GMA decided to have a period of cooling down, because they thought this was unwanted attention. So, for the time being, they’re going to be off the air.”

ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the anchors’ temporary replacement to staff on Monday morning (December 5th). “She said even though this isn’t a violation of policy, she took time to think about it and wanted to work through what was best and for now, they’ve decided to take TJ and Amy off the air while they figure things out,” the source added.