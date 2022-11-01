Sylvester Stallone Says Almost Divorcing Jennifer Flavin Was A ‘Reawakening’

Sylvester Stallone got candid about his marriage in an interview with The Sunday Times. The Rocky actor and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, almost got divorced in August, before getting back together a month later.

“Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” he said. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.”

Stallone added that he wants to devote more time to his five children. “I didn’t pay enough attention when they were growing up,” he said. “I was so career-oriented, and now I go, ‘OK, I don’t have that much runway up ahead, and I want to start asking them about their lives.'”