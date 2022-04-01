website maker

Sydney Sweeney’s grandparents think she has the “best t*ts in Hollywood.”

The Euphoria star told Ellen DeGeneres that she forgot about her nude scenes in the series when she invited her entire family to the Season 2 premiere.

The 24-year-old revealed that when she appeared naked on the big screen, she was “on the floor” with embarrassment, but her grandparents weren’t phased. She recalled, “They said I have the best t*ts in Hollywood.”