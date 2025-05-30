Sydney Sweeney Launches Soap Made With Her Used Bath Water

Sydney Sweeney is releasing a new soap containing her actual bath water. “Bathwater Bliss,” created in partnership with the men’s personal care company Dr. Squatch, is made with exfoliating sand, pine bark extract, and a touch of Sweeney’s real bathwater. She acknowledged in a statement that when “your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap.” The limited-edition soap, which will have only 5,000 bars available, is described by Sweeney as “weird in the best way” and promises to deliver a unique, natural scent that combines the outdoorsy notes of pine and moss with the city bath water. (The Independent)