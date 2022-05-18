Sydney Sweeney Is Being Sued By A Swimsuit Company For Flaking Out On A Deal

website maker

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney is in some legal trouble. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Sweeney is being sued by the swim and lifestyle brand LA Collective for not honoring an agreement.

Sweeney reportedly broke a contract stating that she would model and promote swimsuits for the company. Last year, LA Collective says, she signed on to be their influencer for their “Somewhere Swimwear” line.

The brand claims The White Lotus actress approved their designs and prototypes, but then she suddenly dropped out on the deal without explanation. LA Collective also accused Sweeney of wearing the swimsuits on at least five episodes of Euphoria.