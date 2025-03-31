Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Seen Together After Her Split From Fiance

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were seen together in Texas, sparking speculation about their relationship status following Sweeney’s split from fiancé Jonathan Davino. The Anyone But You co-stars were observed at a Dallas Tex-Mex establishment attending Powell’s sister’s wedding rehearsal dinner. The sighting has reignited the rumors about them that popped up during the promo tour of Anyone But You in 2023. But sources clarified to TMZ that they’re still not dating. Sweeney had planned to attend the wedding with her best friend months before her engagement postponement, and she has a longstanding friendship with Powell’s family, particularly his sister Leslie Powell. (TMZ)