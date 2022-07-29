Sydney Sweeney Can’t Afford To Take A Six-Month Break From Acting

Despite being an Emmy-nominated actress, Sydney Sweeney says she doesn’t feel financially secure.

The Euphoria star told The Hollywood Reporter, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

She adds, “I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

According to the actress, “They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals.”