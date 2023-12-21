Sydney Sweeney, Angus Cloud, Meghan Markle + More!

SYDNEY SWEENEY SAYS ANGUS CLOUD’S PASSING STILL DOESN’T ‘FEEL REAL:’ Sydney Sweeney spoke to Glamour in an interview published Tuesday (December 19th) about the loss of her friend and costar, Angus Cloud. The Euphoria star died unexpectedly in July at the age of 25. “[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying, because it was just such a shock,” Sweeney told the outlet. “I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set.” The Anyone But You actor added, “[At least] when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world. It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry, because they’re still alive in so many forms.”

MEGHAN MARKLE STARS IN COFFEE AD: On Tuesday (December 19th), Meghan Markle appeared in an advertisement for the coffee company Clevr, which was shared to Instagram. The Suits star plays an intern in the advertisement and can be seen in the background going through the fridge and packing coffee into boxes—as co-founder Hannah Mendoza gives viewers a tour of the company’s facilities. According to People, Markle invested in Clevr in 2020 and said in a press release at the time, “I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company.”

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT ‘FELT WATCHED’ AS A YOUNG ACTOR: On a recent episode of the Inside of You podcast, Jennifer Love Hewitt looked back on the beginning of her career in Hollywood. “I felt watched. I felt like I had to be everything for everybody all the time,” the Party of Five actor said. “I was called sexy before I ever knew what being sexy was … I was 17 years old on the cover of Maxim, and I had no idea why.” The Can’t Hardly Wait actor added that she “wasn’t in her body” during this time.