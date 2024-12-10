Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson To Make Broadway Debut In ‘& Juliet’

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will fulfill her teenage dream by making her Broadway debut with a walk-on role in the Tony-nominated musical & Juliet on Dec. 14. The show will then followed by a talkback session with the audience at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. In her memoir, Jackson expressed her desire to be the first Black, female Supreme Court justice to grace a Broadway stage, marking a significant moment in her career. & Juliet, written by David West Read, reimagines Juliet’s story with a modern twist and features popular songs by Max Martin, making it a high-energy production that garnered nine Tony award nominations. (EW)