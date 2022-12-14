Stuart Margolin, ‘The Whale,’ Eugene Levy + More!

STUART MARGOLIN DIES AT 82: According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Rockford Files actor Stuart Margolin died on Monday (December 12th) at the age of 82. His stepson, Max Martini, shared the news to Instagram. “The two most profound moments in my life… the birth of my kids and being bedside as my step-father passed this morning. My mother, brother and I holding his hands,” Martini wrote. In addition to his Emmy-Award winning performance on The Rockford Files, Margolin held roles in films such as S.O.B., A Fine Mess, The Stone Killer, and Death Wish.

‘THE WHALE’ DIRECTOR SAYS THE FILM’S BACKLASH ‘MAKES NO SENSE TO ME:’ Darren Aronofosky, the director of the new film The Whale, is responding to claims that the movie promotes “fatphobia.” In September, film critic Katie Rife tweeted, “I can’t recommend in good conscience that fat people watch ‘The Whale.’ I can’t recommend that skinny people watch it either, since it reinforces the notion that fat people are objects of pity who have brought their suffering upon themselves through lack of coping skills.” In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Aronofosky said “People with obesity are generally written as bad guys or as punchlines. We wanted to create a fully worked-out character who has bad parts about him and good parts about him; Charlie is very selfish, but he’s also full of love and is seeking forgiveness.” He added, “So [the controversy] makes no sense to me. Brendan Fraser is the right actor to play this role, and the film is an exercise in empathy.”

EUGENE LEVY TO HOST ‘THE RELUCTANT TRAVELER:’ According to Entertainment Tonight, Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy will return to television as the host of a new travel show called The Reluctant Traveler. The Apple TV+ series will premiere on February 24th, 2023, and will show Levy visiting Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the U.S.

CHECK OUT THE NEW TRAILER FOR ‘SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE:’ Sony Pictures dropped the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Tuesday (December 13th). According to Vulture, the film had 1,000 animators working on it, with Oscar Isaac playing Spider-Man and Issa Rae playing Spider-Woman.