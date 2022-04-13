Stranger Things, Whoopi Goldberg, Will Ferrell + More!

STRANGER THINGS SEASON 4 TRAILER RELEASED: According to Pitchfork, the trailer for the highly anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things dropped on Tuesday (April 12th). The new season will be released in two separate parts. Volume one will be available on Netflix on May 27th, and Volume two will be released on July 1st.

JOY BEHAR SAYS WHOOPI GOLDBERG WILL BE ABSENT FROM THE VIEW ‘FOR A WHILE:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that on Monday’s (April 11th) episode of The View, Joy Behar explained that Whoopi Goldberg won’t be appearing on the talk show “for a while,” since she’s filming Anansi Boys, a six-episode series based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name.

WILL FERRELL JOINS THE CAST OF BARBIE: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Will Ferrell is latest star to join Margot Robbie for the Warner Bros. Barbie film. The cast currently includes Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, and more.

JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT TO START IN POKER FACE: Deadline reports that 10 Things I Hate About You actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been cast opposite Natasha Lyonne in Peacock’s mystery drama Poker Face.