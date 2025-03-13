‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Joins Tom Holland In ‘Spider-Man 4’

Sadie Sink, known for her role in Stranger Things, is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man 4 alongside Tom Holland. While her specific character in the film is yet to be disclosed, it’s been hinted that the role will be significant, with some speculations suggesting she may portray X-Men hero Jean Grey. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie is slated for a July 31, 2026 release and follows the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter Parker deals with the repercussions of accidentally breaking open the multiverse. It’s Sink’s biggest role to date, though she also starred in Taylor Swift’s video for All Too Well: The Short Film with Dylan O’Brien. (Variety)