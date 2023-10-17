‘Stranger Things’ Is ‘Preventing’ Millie Bobby Brown From Projects She’s ‘Passionate About’

Millie Bobby Brown is ready for her next chapter. In a profile published by Glamour on Monday (October 16th), the Enola Holmes actress said she is “ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye,’” to Stranger Things.

“’Stranger Things’ takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about,” she told the outlet, while also highlighting all that the show has given her—including “the tools and the resources to be a better actor.”

During the interview, Brown also commented on being called “an idiot” and “a brat” by adults during the Stranger Things press tour when she was 13 years old. “We’re kids — we talk over each other,” the Godzilla vs. Kong actress said. “I was just penalized for over-talking and oversharing and being too loud.”

“It’s hard to hear that at 13,” she added. “I mean, our brains physically have not grown yet. To diminish and practically stunt someone’s growth mentally, strip them down, tell them, ‘Hey, listen, you don’t look that great. Why are you wearing that? How dare you think you can wear that? How dare you say that?’”