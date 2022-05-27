Stranger Things 4, Quinta Brunson, Sarah Drew + More!

NETFLIX ADDS VIOLENCE WARNING TO THE FOURTH SEASON OF ‘STRANGER THINGS:’ According to Variety, Netflix added a warning card to Stranger Things 4, following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday (May 24th). The warning card reads, “We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

QUINTA BRUNSON REJECTS CALLS FOR A SCHOOL SHOOTING EPISODE ON ‘ABBOTT ELEMENTARY:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson isn’t at all interested in doing a school shooting episode, as some people have suggested following the tragedy in Texas. “wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write. people are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no,’” she wrote on Twitter. “I don’t want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. we’re not okay. this country is rotting our brains. im sad about it,” she said.

‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ ‘JAPRIL’ SPINOFF IS POSSIBLE: According to People, Grey’s Anatomy stars Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew are interested in a “Japril” spinoff. Drew said she and Williams have talked “at length” about the prospect. “I think it would be a really interesting and fun story to tell. Jesse and I obviously love working together, and we have a really tremendous partnership, so I wouldn’t discount that as a possibility,” she said.

JODIE FOSTER TO STAR IN SEASON FOUR OF ‘TRUE DETECTIVE:’ Deadline reports that Nell actress Jodie Foster is set to play Detective Liz Danvers in the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective, titled Night Country. Foster will also be an executive producer on the series.