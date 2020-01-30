Stop Trolling Hailey Baldwin About Her Pinkies

Because social media can be an utterly vile and uncivilized cesspool, celebs frequently resort to begging followers to display the most basic politesse. Hailey Baldwin is the latest on the hot seat. The model issued a plea to followers to stop roasting her about her pinkies.

She writes: “OK let’s get into the pinky conversation… because I’ve made fun of myself about this for forever so I might as well just tell everyone else why they’re so crooked and scary.”

Baldwin then shares a page of a since-deleted Wikipedia article on Ectrodactyly, saying: “I have this thing called Ectrodactyly and it causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do. It’s genetic, I’ve had it my whole life. So people can stop asking me ‘WTF is wrong with her pinky fingers’ here is what’s wrong! Lol.”

Baldwin concluded: “so in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers.”

As the wife of Justin Bieber, Baldwin frequently finds herself playing defense not just for herself, but for the Biebs. She recently went to bat for Bieber over fans who trolled him over his Lyme Disease diagnosis.