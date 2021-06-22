Steven Spielberg Teams Up With Netflix

In a move that shocked many, Steven Spielberg and Amblin Partners are teaming up with Netflix in a multi-year partnership that will see multiple films produced. This comes a few years after the director reportedly urged the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to bar day-and-date streaming releases from being Oscar-eligible. Sources close to the director deined the claims.

The deal exists alongside Spielberg and Amblin’s partnership with Universal. He will make some films especially for Netflix, others for Universal.

Netflix has worked with Spielberg previously, most notably on the Aaron Sorkin-directed, Amblin produced The Trial of the Chicago 7, a film that garnered six Oscar nominations. Netflix has also acquired the Amblin produced Maestro, which Bradley Cooper is directing and starring in on the iconic composer Leonard Bernstein.

In a statement, Spielberg said: “At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways. This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our longtime family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally since we get to embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait to get started with him, Scott, and the entire Netflix team.”