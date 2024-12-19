Steve Harvey Death Hoax Appears To Have Been Started By Artificial Intelligence

The false reports of Steve Harvey’s death circulating online yesterday were reportedly generated by AI. An article titled “Steve Harvey Passed Away Today: Remembering The Legacy Of A Comedy Legend” was published on Trend Cast News with a future date of December 19, 2024, and subsequently aggregated on Newsbreak. While Harvey, 67, has not directly addressed the hoax, he has remained active on his social media accounts, including Facebook and Instagram, as seen in posts shared on Wednesday expressing gratitude and sharing holiday memories with his wife. Harvey’s representative have not officially issued any clarification on the matter. (Us Weekly)