Steve Harvey Addresses Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan’s Breakup

Steve Harvey picked up some relationship advice in the wake of his daughter, Lori Harvey’s, breakup with Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan. On The Steve Harvey Morning Show Monday (June 6th), the Family Feud host confirmed reports of the split and wished Jordan well.

“He’s still a cool guy…from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time. I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late,” he said.

Harvey added, “I’m team Lori, 1000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”