Steve Buscemi Set To Host ‘Big Time’ True Crime Podcast Series

Steve Buscemi will host the podcast series Big Time for Apple TV+, exploring elaborate scams and schemes that almost succeeded, from fake kidnappings to stolen sharks. The show’s 14 episodes will be available starting March 24th, with the first episode accessible to all viewers. “I think a lot people, myself included, are fascinated by folks who look at the rules and think, ‘No, I’ve got a better idea.’ Big Time isn’t just true crime — it’s a carnival of chaos, and I’m excited for listeners to tune in,” Buscemi said. The 67-year-old actor, best known for 90s classics like Reservoir Dogs and Fargo, is next set to star in Season 2 of Wednesday. (UPI)