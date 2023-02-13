Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Is Remembered At Celebration Of Life Ceremony

A celebration of life ceremony was held for Stephen “tWitch” Boss in Los Angeles on Saturday (February 11th), with approximately 500 guests in attendance—including stars such as Ellen DeGeneres, Loni Love, and Wayne Brady. Joe Smith, the family’s pastor, hosted the ceremony.

Many tributes were made in honor of the late dancer. His wife, Allison Holker, and their 14-year-old daughter, Weslie Fowler, stood in front of family and friends and spoke about how Boss touched their lives. “He was the light. He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated,” Allison said.

Stephen died by suicide at the age of 40 in December. Guests were invited to donate to the Move With Kindness Foundation, which “aims to carry on the legacy of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss by spreading love and mental health awareness.”