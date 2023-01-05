Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Honored At Private Ceremony

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was honored at a private ceremony on Wednesday (January 4th).

Family members, including his wife Allison Holker, gathered to say goodbye to the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ who died by suicide on December 13th at the age of 40.

A source told E! News, “A larger celebration of life for the friends the Stephen considers family will be put together in the future.”

In a statemen to People at the time of his death, Holker said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”