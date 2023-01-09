Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Emily Ratajkowski, Ellen DeGeneres + More!

ALLISON HOLKER REMEMBERS STEPHEN ‘TWITCH’ BOSS WITH TRIBUTE VIDEO: Allison Holker took to Instagram on Saturday (January 7th) to honor her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, with a touching compilation video that featured photos from their lives together. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair were married in 2013 and have three children together. “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together,” she captioned the post.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CRITICIZES ELLEN DEGENERES FOR RESURFACED INTERVIEW WITH TAYLOR SWIFT: An old interview of Taylor Swift on The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been making its way around TikTok lately, and Emily Ratajkowski isn’t here for it. In the clip, DeGeneres tells Swift to ring a bell every time she sees a photo of a guy she’s dated. Swift is clearly uncomfortable with the situation and tells DeGeneres she “doesn’t want to,” but DeGeneres persists. On the clip shared by TikTok user @thatnostalgicgirl, Ratajkowski wrote, “This is so f–ked up. She’s literally begging her to stop.”

GWYNETH PALTROW COMMENTS ON HAILEY BIEBER’S ‘NEPO BABY’ T-SHIRT: The nepo babies are striking back. InStyle shared a photo to Instagram Friday (January 6th), showing Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles wearing a white t-shirt with “Nepo Baby” written on the front. According to People, Gwyneth Paltrow commented on the post, “I might need a few of these.”

JANE FONDA ‘GOT WEAK’ IN THE KNEES WHEN SHE MET TOM BRADY: At the premiere of 80 for Brady Friday night (January 6th), Jane Fonda told The Hollywood Reporter that she was “completely starstruck” when she first met Tom Brady. “He was kind and humble, which is hard to believe considering how brilliant he is at what he does, but it’s true,” she said. “He was also sweet and polite.” The Grace and Frankie actress added, “My knees actually got weak when he walked into my trailer. I’m in awe of that kind of skill. When somebody is the best in the world at what they do, you have to honor that and respect it.”