Stephen King To Narrate ‘Hansel & Gretel’ Retelling With Maurice Sendak Illustrations

Stephen King will lend his voice to the audio edition of a new interpretation of the classic fairy tale Hansel and Gretel. The book, featuring illustrations by the late Maurice Sendak, is set for publication this fall. HarperCollins Publishers revealed that King was drawn to the work due to Sendak’s renowned artwork. The iconic illustrator, known for beloved children’s classics like Where the Wild Things Are, had previously designed sets and costumes for operatic adaptations of Hansel and Gretel in the 1990s. “When I saw the pictures themselves, I resolved to give it a try,” King stated, citing two images in particular that inspired his rewriting of the 1812 Brothers Grimm tale. “I thought, ‘This is what the house really looks like, a devil sick with sin, and it only shows that face when the kids turn their backs.'” Hansel and Gretel is available for preorder and is set to be released on September 2nd. (People)