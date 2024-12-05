Stephen King Announces The Closure Of His Maine Radio Stations

Stephen King’s independent radio stations in Maine — WZON, WZLO, and WKIT — will shut down by December 31st after four decades. Despite consistent financial losses, King had personally covered the operating costs, but now feels the need to “get his business affairs in better order.” “While radio across the country has been overtaken by giant corporate broadcasting groups, I’ve loved being a local, independent owner all these years,” King said in a statement. “I’ve loved the people who’ve gone to these stations every day and entertained folks, kept the equipment running, and given local advertisers a way to connect with their customers.” WZON (named in honor of The Dead Zone) is known as ‘Retro Radio,’ while WKIT is ‘Stephen King’s Rock & Roll Station’ and WZLO specializes in adult alternative music. All three will have their final broadcasts on New Year’s Eve. It’s unclear if they will find new owners. (COS)