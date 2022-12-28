Stephen Greif, Ryan Seacrest, Andy Cohen + More!

STEPHEN GREIF DIES AT 78: Deadline reports that The Crown actor Stephen Greif has passed away at the age of 78. His family shared the news via Twitter but did not reveal a cause of death. In addition to his work on the fourth season of The Crown, Greif appeared on shows such as Blake’s 7, Citizen Smith, and EastEnders. He also held roles in films such as The Woman in Gold, Casanova (2005), The Upside of Anger, and Spartan (2004).

RYAN SEACREST THINKS CNN LIMITING ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION DURING NEW YEAR’S EVE BROADCAST IS A ‘GOOD IDEA:’ In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Seacrest said he approves of CNN’s decision to limit drinking on their New Year’s Eve broadcast this year. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don’t know how that started as a tradition but it’s probably a good idea to scale back, CNN,” Seacrest said. Joking about the show’s hosts, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, he added, “There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea.” This comes after Cohen made fun of Seacrest during last year’s broadcast, during which Cohen was clearly inebriated. “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” Cohen said at the time.