Stephen Colbert, Taika Waititi, Margot Robbie + More!

‘THE LATE SHOW’ IS CANCELLED THIS WEEK AFTER STEPHEN COLBERT SUFFERS RUPTURED APPENDIX: Deadline reports that Stephen Colbert is recovering from a ruptured appendix and has cancelled all episodes of The Late Show this week as a result. Guests that were scheduled to appear include Barbara Streisand, Jennifer Garner, Patrick Stewart, Jon Batiste, and Kelsey Grammer.

TAIKA WAITITI REVEALS HE HAD ‘NO INTEREST’ IN DIRECTING A MARVEL FILM: Taika Waititi appeared on a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast and shared that he directed 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok solely for the money. “You know what? I had no interest in doing one of those films,” he said. “It wasn’t on my plan for my career as an auteur. But I was poor and I’d just had a second child, and I thought, ‘You know what, this would be a great opportunity to feed these children.’” He added, “And ‘Thor,’ let’s face it — it was probably the least popular franchise … I never read ‘Thor’ comics as a kid. That was the comic I’d pick up and be like ‘Ugh.’ And then I did some research on it, and I read one ‘Thor’ comic or 18 pages, or however long they are. I was still baffled by this character.”

MARGOT ROBBIE COMMENTS ON THE POSSIBILITY OF A ‘BARBIE’ SEQUEL: Margot Robbie shared her thoughts on the possibility of a Barbie sequel in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something. Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next,” she said. The Bombshell actor added, “It doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake. It can be totally original. It can still be big given the big budget to do that. And just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants which is, you know, I think a misconception that a lot of people still have.”

EMERALD FENNELL WANTS TO MAKE A ‘VERY EROTIC’ ‘JURASSIC PARK’ MOVIE: Saltburn creator Emerald Fennell spoke with Deadline recently about an unusual dream project she’d love to make. “I honestly feel that I’ve been so lucky. I’ve been able to make my dream projects already,” she told the outlet. “But my favorite film of all time is Jurassic Park, so I would love to get in on the dinosaurs.” Taking an unexpected turn, she added, “First and foremost, it’s very erotic. I think humans and dinosaurs have gotten to that stage in their time together where things are starting to get quite thrilling. So, there’s a marriage between a man and a velociraptor and it’s basically a domestic drama.”