Stella Stevens, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey + More!

STELLA STEVENS DIES AT 84: Entertainment Tonight reports that Poseidon Adventure actress Stella Stevens passed away Friday (February 17th) in Los Angeles, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 84 years old. Stevens starred in Girls! Girls! Girls! alongside Elvis Presley, The Nutty Professor alongside Jerry Lewis, and The Silencers alongside Dean Martin. She also won a Golden Globe for New Star of the Year in 1960 for her role in Say One For Me. Her television appearances included shows such as Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Bonanza, The Love Boat, Hart to Hart, and Murder, She Wrote.

SIMU LIU CRITICIZES CELEBRITY LOOK-ALIKE BIT DURING NBA ALL-STAR GAME: Simu Liu had a “great time” during the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Friday (February 17th), but he didn’t appreciate the celebrity look-alike segment—during which the camera panned to an audience member who appeared to be of Asian descent. “I had a great time but this wasn’t cool,” he wrote on Twitter after the game. In a follow-up tweet, the Barbie actor said, “To be perfectly clear the entire org and ops team surrounding all-star have been nothing but absolutely stellar to myself and all my friends. This was just one person with a camera. and no disrespect to my man in the videotron either! he’s gorgeous we just don’t look alike.”

EMMA MACKEY TO LEAVE ‘SEX EDUCATION’ AFTER FOURTH SEASON: Sex Education fans will be disappointed to learn that Emma Mackey is leaving the Netflix series after the show’s fourth season. Mackey told RadioTimes recently, “Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve.”

‘ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT’ WINS BIG AT THE 2023 BAFTA AWARDS: Deadline reports that All Quiet on the Western Front was the big winner at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday (February 19th). The film took home seven awards in total, including Best Film and Best Director. The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis both took home four awards, with Austin Butler winning Best Actor. Cate Blanchett won Best Actress for her role in Tar. As for the biggest snub of the evening, despite the success Everything Everywhere All at Once has seen in the U.S., the film only took home one award for Best Editing.

See the full list of winners below:

BEST FILM

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT; Malte Grunert

LEADING ACTRESS

CATE BLANCHETT; Tár

LEADING ACTOR

AUSTIN BUTLER; Elvis

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

EMMA MACKEY

MAKE UP & HAIR

ELVIS; Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

DIRECTOR

EDWARD BERGER; All Quiet on the Western Front

PRODUCTION DESIGN

BABYLON; Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN; Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE; Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella

BRITISH SHORT FILM

AN IRISH GOODBYE; Tom Berkeley, Ross White

COSTUME DESIGN

ELVIS; Catherine Martin

SOUND

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT; Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

ORIGINAL SCORE

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT; Volker Bertelmann

DOCUMENTARY

NAVALNY; Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER; Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN; Martin McDonagh

ANIMATED FILM

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO; Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

AFTERSUN; Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT; James Friend

EDITING

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE; Paul Rogers

CASTING

ELVIS; Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT; Edward Berger, Malte Grunert

SUPPORTING ACTOR

BARRY KEOGHAN; The Banshees of Inisherin

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

KERRY CONDON; The Banshees of Inisherin

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT; Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell