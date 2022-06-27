Stars React To The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

website maker

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24th) came as a shock to many, despite the leaked draft opinion in May. Various celebrities took to social media to respond to the decision.

Viola Davis posted to Twitter, “And so it goes … Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power!”

Bette Midler was in disbelief. “They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years. How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica,” she wrote.

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness commented on the repercussions of the decision, writing, “This is about controlling bodies and keeping people in systemic poverty for generations. It’s heartbreaking that this personal medical decision has been made by people enforcing their evangelical beliefs on all of us.”

Seth Macfarlane added, “Not too long ago, this would have been dystopian sci-fi. But the legacy of the 2016 election and the indelible mark of the GOP is printed here in black and white. How much farther this will go once again depends on American voters. Blame extremism or apathy, but this is America.”