Stars, Disney, Queen Thank Healthcare Workers

Celebrities, from Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah Winfrey to Rihanna and Miley Cyrus have been opening up their wallets to those suffering during the coronavirus pandemic, and now, many are thanking the workers on the front lines in recognition of World Health Day.

ROYALS

Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement, saying: “On the occasion of World Health Day, I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the Commonwealth, and around the world.”

She continued: “In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in the these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all. My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes.”

Her son, Prince Charles, is recovering from coronavirus and Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson is in the hospital after being diagnosed.

The Queen’s grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton had this to say: “Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time.”

ELLEN DEGENERES

Ellen DeGeneres thanked workers too, tweeting: “It’s World Health Day and I could not think of a better day to thank the brave healthcare workers on the frontline of this. Who do you wanna thank?”

SOFIA VERGARA

Sofia Vergara tweeted: “To the amazing doctors, nurses and medical staff who are putting their lives on the line every single day, thank you”.

DISNEY

While Walt Disney World theme parks are closed, they are shining the spotlight on healthcare workers. Disney theme parks united across the globe “with a message of thanks and appreciation to celebrate the brave healthcare providers who are helping so many” by lighting up Cinderella’s Castle in Orlando, the Enchanted Storybook Castle in Shanghai and a “Merci” displayed at Disney Paris.

Antonio Banderas, Michael Strahan, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Sheen, Molly Sims, Ally Brooks and others also shared their thanks.