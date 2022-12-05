Stars Continue To Speak Out Against Anti-Semitism

Following Kanye “Ye” West’s ongoing antisemitic remarks, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jamie Lee Curtis have all publicly denounced this kind of rhetoric.

In an Instagram post shared over the weekend, Portman wrote, “Seeing the re-emergence of antisemitism makes my heart drop.” The Thor: Love and Thunder actress added, “This hatred must be combatted with boundless love for each other. Today, I send love to all my fellow Jews. And I send love to all those standing with us against these violent words and actions. It’s been painful and frightening to listen to, and I’m extremely grateful to those who continue to speak up against antisemitism with us, and against all forms of racism.”

Curtis shared a tweet from Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, which refers to West as a “vicious antisemite.” She captioned the post with a quote from Elie Wiesel: “We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”

Jimmy Kimmel also addressed West’s remarks on Friday’s (December 2nd) episode of his show, calling him a “Black white supremacist.”