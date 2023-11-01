Stars Continue To Celebrate Halloween

Celebrities continued to share their Halloween costumes on social media on Monday (October 30th) and Tuesday (October 31st).

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share photos of herself and her daughter, North West, celebrating as characters from the 1995 movie Clueless. Dressed in matching plaid skirts and blazers, Kardashian channeled Alicia Silverstone’s Cher while West emulated Stacey Dash’s Dionne. They even incorporated a white Jeep into their photoshoot, like the one Silverstone’s character drives in the movie.

Kerry Washington debuted her costume as track star Sha’Carri Richardson, who made history this year as the fastest woman in the world, according to ABC News. The Scandal actress captioned her Instagram post: “It’s Sha’Kerry.”

Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts transformed into Jessica Rabbit and the detective from the 1988 film Who Framed Roger Rabbit. “’Jessica’s’ Rabbit,” the Claws actress wrote.

Heidi Klum, who is known by some as the Queen of Halloween, teased Instagram with a video of her costume this year. Fans questioned whether she was “an alien, a lizard, a bee, an armadillo, [or] an ‘evil mermaid,’” according to Entertainment Weekly. It was later revealed that she and a team morphed into a giant peacock.

Meanwhile, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. shared a photo of themselves—as themselves—to Instagram. Dutifully following SAG-AFTRA’s Halloween costume rules, they wrote in a joint post, “Normally this is when we would post our Halloween couples photo, but due the ongoing strike, we had to scrap our original costumes. So, if you are out trick or treating tonight and see a very realistic Sarah Michelle and Freddie costume… it might just be us. See you next year.”