Stars Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Love was in the air on Wednesday (February 14th), as many in Hollywood took to social media to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Viola Davis, Chris Pratt, Kourtney Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Mariska Hargitay, and more all took to Instagram to share what’s in their hearts.

Davis shared a photo of herself leaning her head on her husband Julius Tennon’s shoulder. The pair have been married for 20 years. “My best decision, my love….I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day!” the How to Get Away with Murder actor wrote in the caption.

Pratt shared a mirror selfie taken with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. “Happy Valentine’s Day Darling! The kids and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. You’re an amazing wife, mama, step-mama and friend. Grateful for you today and always,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a carousel of throwback photos from her Valentine’s Day celebration last year with Travis Barker. “One year ago today,” she captioned the post. The Blink-182 drummer revealed in the comments section that this was when they “made baby Rocky,” referring to their newborn baby boy.

Hayek celebrated her husband of 15 years, François-Henri Pinault. “After 18 years together and 15 years of marriage, you still make loving you easy, fun, deep and fresh like a gentle breeze. Happy anniversary mi amor,” she wrote.

Hargitay shared a photo of her two Law & Order: SVU costars, Ice-T and Octavio Pisano, kissing her on the cheek. “#HappyValentinesDay from all of us at SVU!” she wrote in the caption.