Stars Celebrate Oprah Winfrey’s 69th Birthday

Over the weekend, stars such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah Winfrey all attended Anastasia Soare’s 25th anniversary party for her beauty brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills. Since Oprah’s 69th birthday took place on Sunday (January 29th), the iconic talk show host was presented with a two-tiered birthday cake at the event.

Kardashian shared snapshots of Oprah smiling beside the cake to her Instagram stories on Sunday (January 29th). “Happy Birthday @oprah,” she wrote. “[Sharon Stone] said it best last night toasting you that you mean the world to the world! Happy birthday!”

Lopez took to Instagram on Sunday (January 29th) to share photos from the event as well. Priyanka Chopra, who also attended the party, wrote in her Instagram stories, “Happiest birthday beautiful icon! You are joy! Truly.”

Oprah’s best friend, Gayle King, honored her on Instagram Sunday (January 29th) as well, writing, “It’s a big day for all of us who love @oprah ! Happy everything to the girl who lives her best life everyday & does what she can to help everybody else do the same …”