Stars Celebrate Easter

There’s no denying that celebrities enjoyed the Easter holiday this year! Many in Hollywood took to Instagram to share their weekend celebrations.

On Sunday (April 9th), Martha Stewart posted a photo of herself with Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders. Davidson can be seen holding a carton of eggs as the trio stand outside together at Stewart’s farm in New York.

“They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford. I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday. Very cute couple !!!!” she captioned the photo.

Paris Hilton and Kris Jenner shared throwback photos of their families, while Billy Porter shared a throwback video of himself singing. “And oldie but a goodie! Sending you all love and light. Enjoy the day,” he wrote.

Keke Palmer posted Easter Sunday photos with her newborn baby, Leodis, and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. Meanwhile, Kelly Ripa, Mark Conseulos, and Matthew McConaughey could all be seen wearing bunny ears in the photos they shared.

Hilarie Burton Morgan made a bunny cake, Mindy Kaling dyed eggs, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson cracked open a coconut. “Happy Aloha Easter to you and your beautiful families,” Johnson captioned his video. “Here’s how to crack open a coconut with your bare hands (and a little rock;).”