Stars Celebrate Christmas

Celebrities took to Instagram over the weekend to share their holiday festivities.

The Kardashian family held their annual Christmas Eve bash at Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s house, which was decked out with red trees and other decorations. This year, Sia made a special appearance, performing alongside Kim Kardashian’s daughter North. Together, the pair sang the songs “Snowman” and “Chandelier” inside of a giant white gift box.

After being released from the hospital earlier this month, Al Roker shared Christmas Day snaps with his family. He can be seen smiling alongside his wife and children, as they all wear the same green Peanuts pajamas and enjoy a meal together. “From our family to yours,” he captioned the post, adding the hashtag “#merrychristmas.” Roker’s rescue dog Pepper could also be seen sporting the matching pajamas.

Tracee Ellis Ross brought back her snow saunter from 2020, while couples like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. posted festive photos together. Tia Mowry shared snaps of her and her ex Cory Hardrict celebrating with their kids, following the news of their split in October. “Family will ALWAYS be Family. Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” she captioned the post.

Before the big day, Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness danced to Bruno Mars’ song “Finesse” in front of the Christmas tree—and a cardboard cutout of Ryan Reynolds. Kaley Cuoco shared adorable snapshots of Tom Pelphrey kissing her baby bump, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got the makeover of a lifetime from his daughters.