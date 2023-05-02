Stars Attend The 2023 Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala took place on Monday (May 1st) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade all strutted their stuff up the stairs to the museum on one of the biggest nights in fashion.

This year’s theme honored the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld was the creative director for both Fendi and Chanel from 1965 and 1983 respectively until his death in 2019. The evening’s hosts included Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, and Dua Lipa. Tickets to the invite-only event cost $50,000. Tables start at $300,000.

According to Today, Blake Lively, who has co-hosted the Met Gala in the past, took to her Instagram stories to share what she was doing instead of attending the event this year. The Gossip Girl actress gave birth to her fourth child in February and insinuated that she was busy pumping breast milk. “First Monday in May,” she captioned the story, referencing the annual date of the event.