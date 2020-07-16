Stars Align To Praise Heroic Young Boy

Proud aunt Nikki Walker did what family members do every day: she took to social media to share a touching story about the kids she adores. She wrote of her 6-year-old nephew, Bridger: “My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister.”

Nikki continued: “He later said, ‘If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.'” In a follow-up post, Nikki shared that the attack happened on July 9, writing, “After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe.”

According to her post, Bridger recently returned home from the hospital. Then, she went out on a limb, writing: “I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks.” She tagged several stars, and in return, she got more love than she probably bargained for.

Mark Ruffalo wrote: “Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this… People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of a man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration…Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor).”

Octavia Spencer wrote: “I’m not an avenger but I know and appreciate them as I appreciate your little hero. Angel hugs for you.”

Robbie Amell wrote: “A real hero. Get better soon Bridger.”

Justin Baldoni wrote: “What a hero!!!”

Vanessa Morgan wrote: “So brave!!! Best big brother & true hero. Get better soon.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino wrote: “You can measure height but you can’t measure heart #hero.”