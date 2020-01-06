Star Wars Snags $34M, The Grudge Nabs Just $11M

In its third weekend out, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker raked in about $34 million at the box office. The total haul is $450.8 million, 13% behind The Last Jedi, which had exceeded $500 million in its 17th weekend out. Globally, it’s at $919 million, with many saying it will soon be the seventh 2019 film from Disney to earn $1B+.

The Grudge, with an F CinemaScore, earned just $11.3 million in its opening weekend, the lowest take yet for Sony‘s reboots of the Japanese horror series.

Meanwhile, after becoming Disney‘s sixth film in 2019 to cross the $1 billion threshold at the box office in December, Frozen 2 became the biggest animated film of all time worldwide, with an estimated $1.325 billion in its coffers.