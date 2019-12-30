Star Wars Rakes in $72M, Little Women Makes Big Bow

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker snagged a running cume of $361.8 million over 10 days, $6.3 million behind the Last Jedi for the same time period.

This weekend, the Disney/Lucasfilm tentpole raked in $72 million. Jumanji: The Next Level snagged $35.3 million for its third weekend out, snagging second place, while Little Women, starring Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet, nabbed third place with $16.5 million in its first weekend out.