Star Wars Launches With $179M as Cats Scratches Out $6.5M

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker snagged lukewarm reviews (57% on Rotten Tomatoes), but managed to crush the box office with $179 million. J.J. Abrams‘ $90 million first night out represented the sixth-highest opening of all time.

The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi both snagged more favorable reviews, and snagged $248 million and $220 million in their opening weekends, respectively. The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac, as well as Richard E. Grant, Kelly Marie Tran, Domhnall Gleeson, and Lupita Nyong’o, with appearances from Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill, and the late Carrie Fisher (via CGI).

Cats, meanwhile, earned terrible reviews (19% on Rotten Tomatoes!) and snagged a mere $6.5 million to match. Cats was expected to earn $15 million to $17 million. Tom Hooper directed the star-studded cast, including Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Ian McKellan and Jason Derulo.

Bombshell, starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, starring opened with $5 million, landing it at number 5.