Stanley Tucci Says He’s Lucky To Be Alive After Cancer Battle

Stanley Tucci tells People that he is “incredibly lucky” to be alive today and says wife Felicity Blunt helped him through one of the toughest times in his life.

The 61-year-old actor was diagnosed with cancer at the base of his tongue back in 2017 after suffering with jaw pain for two years. He explained, “I had a scan, but the scan missed it. And of course, when you think that there might be something wrong, you’re also afraid that there is something wrong.”

Tucci is now cancer-free after undergoing a 35-day radiation treatment plus seven sessions of chemotherapy. The Hunger Games star tells publication, “Felicity’s undying attention, affection and encouragement got me through it.”