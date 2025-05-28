Staff Concerned Kelly Clarkson ‘Could Bolt At Any Time’ From Talk Show

Rumors of instability and a possible host change are swirling around The Kelly Clarkson Show. According to an anonymous producer, the daytime talk show feels like it could “collapse any minute” amid concern that Clarkson “could bolt at any time.” The insider added that the atmosphere on set is “stressed” and “not feeling too stable.” There are whispers that Hoda Kotb, recently retired from TODAY, could potentially replace Clarkson when her NBCUniversal contract expires next year. “Everyone loves Kelly,” the producer remarked. “But maybe Hoda would be a better boss. If Kelly is unhappy, then she should move on. We would all understand.” Clarkson’s recent 10-episode absence and cryptic comments about “losing” and “feeling alone” have also made waves. While the show recently celebrated its 1,000th episode, reports suggest Clarkson may depart in 2026 to spend more time with her children. (TV Line)