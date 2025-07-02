‘Squid Game 3’ Breaks Netflix Record With 60.1 Million Views In 3 Days

Squid Game has set a new record for Netflix with the debut of its third and final season last Friday. The smash-hit Korean drama drew 60.1 million views in the first three days of its availability, making it Netflix’s ninth most-watched non-English TV show ever. In comparison, the second season of Squid Game had a stronger opening, garnering 68 million views in its first four days when it premiered. This surpassed the record set by Wednesday, which had 50.1 million views in 2022. Squid Game Season 3 continued the story of Gi-hun as he attempted to overthrow the deadly competition and prove humanity’s worth to the Front Man. (Variety)